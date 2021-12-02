Traffic was the biggest topic at the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission after they approved the final plat for Crestwood Subdivision and backed a rezoning application for a lot on Shorter Avenue.
Walt Busby spoke in favor of the Crestwood Subdivision, which sits on the North Broad Street Extension and faces out towards New Calhoun Highway. According to Busby, who is overseeing the development, they are not planning to expand the subdivision beyond 62 homes.
However, residents of the nearby Northpoint subdivision, spoke in opposition, saying they are mostly worried about the traffic issues and the state of the street the subdivision would sit on.
As it stands, there is only one way to enter the Crestwood Subdivision and the road is very narrow.
"If you have two school buses going in opposite directions on the road, they'd practically be in the ditch," Northpoint resident Bonnie Jacobs said.
City Engineer Aaron Carroll agreed that the state of the road isn't in good condition, but they are working to address some of the issues.
Northpoint residents also said they were worried another neighborhood would bring more noise and disruptions to the area, which already largely consists of residents over the age of 70.
Busby said that the people who have bought lots so far are over the age of 55.
Planning commission members approved the final subdivision plat.
The planning commission also backed a rezoning application from Seeley Wallis Investments to rezone two locations from office institutional to community commercial.
The lots sit at 5 Shorter Ave. and 7 Shorter Ave. and used to house the former American Legion Building.
The applicant plans to convert the lots into a quick-service drive-thru coffee shop, called Scooter’s as well as a Take 5 oil change station.
While there was no opposition to the application, planning commission members did voice concern over that area of Shorter Avenue and pointed out that it's very a busy intersection.
Representatives from Seeley Wallis Investments said they plan to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation on ways to make the ingress and egress smooth onto Shorter Avenue.
The planning commission's recommendation will go to the Rome City Commission, who will hold a public hearing and vote at their Dec. 20 meeting at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St.
Towards the end of the meeting, Terry Jones was elected as the Planning Commission Chair for 2022 and Ivy Lowery was elected Vice Chair.