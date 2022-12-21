After some Rome City Commissioners started asking questions and expressing concerns about the issuance of bonds to construct a new Rome Middle School, Superintendent Eric Holland was asked to provide more information to see if there were any other options.
As a result, Southern A&E Architects prepared two studies that look at using the existing site instead of moving to a new site across Veteran’s Memorial Highway.
The current middle school building was constructed in 1991 and was built for a student population of around 700. It now has 1,100, and the Rome City School System is averaging around 140 new students each year.
The first study looked at a ‘demolish and rebuild” scenario that would involve three phases. The first phase would see the addition of a new 135,000 square foot building on the existing practice field to hold the current student population. It would also have a cafeteria and a new kitchen. This would help keep construction isolated, allowing for classes to operate as normally as possible. The existing gym would be renovated during the summer.
Phase two would involve complete demolition of the existing school in preparation for phase three, which would include a 108,000 foot addition for classrooms, a new media center, additional administration, and spaces for CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education). A 60,000 square foot gymnasium and fine arts facility would also be constructed on the northwest corner of the site. Athletic fields would need to be located elsewhere.
The estimated cost would be more than $104.7 million for a capacity of 2,000 students and just over $116 million for a capacity of 2,500, which is close to the $119 million price tag to construct a new facility across the street.
The second study focuses on addition and renovation.
The first phase would be a new 145,000 square foot, stand-alone building on the east side of the current campus that would house 66 classrooms. A new kitchen and cafeteria would be relocated due to the required expansion of the media center, as part of increasing the full-time enrollment to 2,000 students.
The school core spaces are required to meet the Georgia Department of Education’s minimum space requirements. This would come during phase two, which includes modernization and renovation of the existing buildings. Due to the required size of the required building addition, no future expansions would be possible without the demolition of large portions of the existing school and building two-story additions. There would be no new gym or auditorium with band or chorus.
The estimated cost would be just over $72 million to accommodate 2,000 students and close to $80 million for 2,500 students.
Both options would still need more than one special purpose, local option sales tax for education to fully fund construction. Estimated revenue from the current ELOST is around $50 million.
Both studies cited potential increased construction costs due to contractors having to be on-site for longer due to the phased approach and possible fluctuations in the cost of construction materials. According to both studies, using the existing site will not improve, and could potentially make worse, issues with traffic by doubling the number of students and staff. Other issues include having a disconnected campus, no room for future growth, and no space for additional parking.
Rome City Commissioners will travel to Rome Middle School in January to meet with architects and school system officials.