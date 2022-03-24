Hampton Miller gives his presentation on the Academy Awards at the Darlington third grade wax museum Thursday. Miller said he loves movies, especially Spiderman movies, and hopes to win an Academy Award someday.
Darlington student Virginia Ledbetter made the two dresses pictured behind her as part of her New York Fashion Week bucket list exhibit.
Alex Natarella talks about the Albequerqe Hot Air Ballon Fiesta at the Darlington third grade wax museum Thursday.
Eloise Dempsey gives her Spanish presentation on Times Square New Year's Eve at the Darlington third grade wax museum.
Dillion Duggar talks about San Diego Comic Con at the Darlington third grade wax museum Thursday.
Ava Weekly studied New Orleans Mardi Gras festival for her bucket list experience for the Darlington third grade wax museum.
The Darlington Wax Museum is an annual tradition for third graders at the Lower School, where parents, faculty and students come out to see the exhibits the students put together.
For Darlington third graders, the annual wax museum project has become a beloved tradition and this year's theme celebrated students' dreams and bucket list goals.
The wax museum is a special project put on by the third graders. They study a specific person, write a report, practice a speech and create an exhibit dedicated to that person. They then dress as their subject and present their speech to everyone who stops by their exhibit.
However, this year's theme didn't revolve around people but special events and regions.
"The theme this year is America's bucket list experiences. This is the largest group ever, with 34 students, so we had to have a broad theme to accommodate this many people," third grade teacher Steven McConnell said.
McConnell curated a list of the top 100 bucket list experiences in the United and States and had to students choose them. They also divided the events up by different regions and around 30 states were represented at the museum.
The students also prepare a speech in Spanish, as part of Darlington's third grade curriculum, so whoever visits their exhibit can choose to either hear the English speech or Spanish speech.
In addition, the students created an infomercial for their subject in their technology class and a clay sculpture in art class.
There was a wide variety of bucket list experiences and events, including the Indy 500, Academy Awards, National Cherry Blossom Festival, Mardi Gras and Broadway.
Virginia Ledbetter studied New York Fashion Week for her project and even created two dresses for the display. She went to Hobby Lobby to pick out fabric and patterns and used hot glue to put the pieces together.
"My mom is really good at designing stuff and I want to be just like her," Ledbetter said.
Sawyer Booker did his project on Broadway and dressed up as the title character of "Phantom of the Opera."
He said he chose Broadway because he really likes performing in shows and said he hopes to one day be on Broadway too.