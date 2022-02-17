Police are investigating an incident where a Coosa student brought an airsoft gun to school Thursday, the item was confiscated without incident.
According to the Floyd County Police Department:
A teacher received information that a student was in possession of a weapon at school. The school resource officer was immediately notified and found the 16-year-old sophomore in the cafeteria awaiting dismissal to class. The officer found the item in a backpack where it was concealed.
Officer Dale Johnson, Coosa school resource officer, described the item as an officially licensed black Glock airsoft pistol.
"Together we acted promptly to confiscate the weapon and begin disciplinary action. Upon investigation, it was found that there was no CO2 cartridge or pellets. Even without these components, it is still considered to be an unloaded firearm, and in violation of the Floyd County Board of Education policy and State law," according to a release from Floyd County Schools. "It is Floyd County Board of Education policy that any student who brings a weapon on school property or to a school sponsored event will face disciplinary consequences."
As of Thursday afternoon the student had not been charged. Potential charges include possession of a weapon on school grounds and disruption of a school, according to police.