Strong storms possible later tonight with gusts of 40 mph, inch of rain possible

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through north and central Georgia late this afternoon through early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The main threats are isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado, primarily across Northwest Georgia. In addition, isolated flash flooding may occur across far north Georgia where rainfall totals reach an inch to 1.5 inches.
The storm threat remains. Rainfall now is estimated around an inch and peak gusts are around 40 mph. The window for storm activity has been clipped; we’re now looking at 6 p.m. until midnight. We’ll continue to track the threat.
Wind advisory from noon until 3 a.m. Friday: South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Areas at elevations above 2500 feet could have gusts up to 45 mph.
FORECAST
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am. Low around 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.