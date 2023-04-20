When Connie Boozer walked into the offices of the Rome News-Tribune on Thursday, she could hardly hold back her tears.
But these were tears of joy. Just a few months earlier, her 3-year-old grandson Levi was battling cancer at Scottish Rite in Atlanta. On March 3, little Levi, who had remained resilient throughout his arduous treatment to fight the disease, rang the bell signifying the end of his treatment. He had beaten cancer and is in remission.
On Saturday, Selman's Country Store in Armuchee will host an event that is both a fundraiser and a celebration. They'd like to help Levi's family offset some of the considerable cost of his treatment. And they'd like to celebrate the fact that a little boy whom the community rallied around has returned to them.
Levi was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia last August. He had to endure five rounds of chemotherapy at Scottish Rite with his parents, Karli and Zach Lansdell, by his side.
Karli was the nurse at Armuchee high and middle schools but resigned her position so she could be with Levi throughout his ordeal. Connie said her daughter and son-in-law never left Levi's side for the 200 days he was in treatment.
"It was the hardest thing my husband and I have been through," Karli said. "Watching our baby go through this and not be able to stop it or to take away his pain was heartbreaking. All we could do was lean on each other, lean on our family and the community, and lean on God."
Both Karli and Connie describe Levi's attitude as strong and resilient even in the darkest of times.
"Levi is so strong," Karli said. "He's so tough for his age. He smiled through it all."
Every picture of Levi during this time shows him smiling and sporting some sort of superhero shirt or sign.
"He absolutely loves superheroes," Connie said. "His motto throughout his treatment was Hulk Smash Cancer."
And all this time, the Armuchee community has lifted and supported the family.
So on Saturday, Selman's Country Store will host an event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include food, games, raffles, a silent auction, music and a bounce house. They'll also be selling new T-shirts celebrating Levi's fight and victory over the terrible disease.
"Right now he's in remission," Connie said. "He got to ring the bell when his treatments were over and now just has to go back once a month to be tested to make sure the cancer doesn't come back."
Levi was so loved at the hospital that his family says some of the nurses have driven to Cartersville and Rome just to see him outside the hospital. And he loves firefighters, so he got a special visit one day when a member of the Sandy Springs Fire Department rappelled down the side of the hospital to see Levi through his window.
The family would love for the entire community to come out Saturday for what will most certainly be a joyous celebration.
"We just want everyone to come out and be together to help us celebrate," Karli said. "Because of his compromised immune system, we're finally just now able to have him around people. But he's gaining strength and gaining weight. He's getting better every day. And of course he still has that smile that never left."
Selman's Country Store is located at 4512 Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.