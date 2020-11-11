Scores of veterans packed into the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 hall Wednesday as the threat of bad weather moved the annual Veterans Day service indoors this year.
Rome Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith related, as the keynote address, the story of Private Charles W. Graves, America’s Known Soldier, who is interred at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Smith said that Graves was among the last of the soldiers who died during World War I to have his body brought home from Europe. During that journey, he was randomly selected to be the Known Soldier recognized by the nation for his sacrifice in the war.
The Unknown Soldier had already been selected from among three veterans who had been killed but never identified.
Graves served for 14 months before losing his life. He was originally buried in France along the Hindenburg Line, then buried in the old Antioch Cemetery off Callier Springs Road when he was returned to the U.S. in 1922.
Some in Rome felt like the Antioch Cemetery was not a befitting place of final rest for America’s Known Soldier so, in defiance of the Graves family’s wishes, he was reinterred at Myrtle Hill in the middle of the night.
“When they dug that grave and laid that steel gray coffin into it, they didn’t only cover it up, they covered it permanently,” Smith said. “He would permanently, forever to this day, still be honored as America’s Known Soldier, Private Charles W. Graves, in our Myrtle Hill Cemetery.”
The tradition of honoring Graves with the laying of wreaths at his tomb started in 1923 and has been continuing ever since.
“It’s emotional just to know that an ordinary person can make an extraordinary difference,” Smith said.
Wednesday, due to the threat of rain, representatives from veterans organizations laid wreaths around a flag draped over a folding table in the middle of the Legion hall.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Robert Rakestraw, one of two men at the ceremony who fought in World War II, said the campaign at Okinawa was the toughest battle of World War II in Europe or Asia.
For the Navy, Rakestraw said, it was bad because of the kamikaze pilots that crashed into the ships.
Rakestraw served in the Marine Corps from November 1942 through November of 1945. In addition to Okinawa, Rakestraw served on the Marshall Islands and Guam.
An estimated 110,000 Japanese soldiers were killed at Okinawa and close to that many civilian residents of the island perished. The United States lost more than 12,000 soldiers in that battle.