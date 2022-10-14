"Stop the Violence" block party set for Saturday David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the aftermath of deadly shootings in North Rome over the summer, the community will gather on Saturday to remember those who have been lost while issuing a call to stop the violence.The "Big BBQ" block party will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Burnett St. behind the Hop & Shop. There will be free food, cornhole, and a live DJ as well as cash prize giveaway to the teenager with the best dance or freestyle against violence.Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson and other local leaders are expected to attend.The event is free and open to everyone. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Around Town: Changes underway at Emerson landmark Doug's Place. Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit.' Campaigns enter sprint stretch. Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Police: Woman lying next to car in parking lot had oxycodone Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Sheriff: Jail kitchen staff member had improper relationship with inmate 45 min ago Towamencin NOPE, TRUST teams continue debating sewer sale 58 min ago Community scoreboard for Oct. 14 58 min ago What were the six most expensive homes sold in Fremont the week of Oct. 3? 58 min ago Worship news and notes for October 15 58 min ago Billy Rodríguez es ahora Billy The Kid, importante púbil cubano está en Miami y firma con conocida empresa del boxeo 58 min ago Election 2022: Kirtland voters to consider charter amendment allowing income tax hike 58 min ago Un video y lo que debe saber del trofeo que levantará el ganador del Mundial Catar 2022 59 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street Latest Region Stories Sheriff: Jail kitchen staff member had improper relationship with inmate 45 min ago Towamencin NOPE, TRUST teams continue debating sewer sale 58 min ago Community scoreboard for Oct. 14 58 min ago What were the six most expensive homes sold in Fremont the week of Oct. 3? 58 min ago Worship news and notes for October 15 58 min ago Billy Rodríguez es ahora Billy The Kid, importante púbil cubano está en Miami y firma con conocida empresa del boxeo 58 min ago Election 2022: Kirtland voters to consider charter amendment allowing income tax hike 58 min ago Un video y lo que debe saber del trofeo que levantará el ganador del Mundial Catar 2022 59 min ago