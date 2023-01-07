For 65 years, Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers have been serving the people of Rome. Not many businesses can claim that longevity.
And for 50 of those years, Jan Fergerson has been with the company because one of its founders, Joe Gittings told her “Stick with me, kid.”
Through its many incarnations, staff changes, remodels and upgrades, the business has stood the test of time and continues to be a Broad Street fixture to this day.
The store opened its doors in 1958, a risky venture for three men, Bill Ford, Joe Gittings and Bill Kane.
“The first thing that comes to mind for me is how incredibly blessed this business has been,” said Fergerson, the company’s co-owner and CFO. “This business was built by three men who put all their financial resources together to start what they hoped would be a successful endeavor. It wasn’t easy for a long time. But they were all devoted to customer service and doing the best they could for everyone who came into the store.”
But the store soon gained a reputation for being a quality, full service jewelry store.
In the late 1970s the store got a makeover with fresh carpet, paint and lighting.
In 1982, Joe Gittings purchased the building at 314 Broad Street and they expanded to incorporate 312 and 314 Broad.
‘We’ve always been at that location,” Fergerson said. “We have more than doubled in size but maintained our address and called it 312 Broad Street.”
From 2006 to 2008 the store underwent major renovations to reveal what we see as Ford, Gittings & Kane today, swapping the main entry, opening the two buildings and expanding the footprint to include the back parking lot.
Throughout its life, the store has had the support of the community and Fergerson said that has been the only reason they’ve thrived for this many years.
“The support of this community means the world to us,” she said. “We know without our customers we would cease to exist. If people didn’t come in our doors and come to see us for their repairs, wedding gifts, engagement rings, birthdays, anniversary gifts and all those celebrations of life we wouldn’t be able to open our doors.”
“We are fortunate to have a business like Ford, Gittings & Kane going strong in Rome,” said Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers Smith. “Many people don’t realize how rare it is to have a business that is still thriving after 65 years — especially in an historic downtown area. We’re so proud that they are a part of our community and celebrate alongside them this year.”
After 65 years, the store is seeing its fourth generation of customers walking through the doors.
“What I love is that we’ll have people call us from across the country and say their grandparents’ engagement ring and parents’ ring came from the store and now they’re getting married and want to continue that tradition,” Fergerson said. “There aren’t worlds to explain how much it means that people remember us. That tells us we’re a part of these special moments in their life.”
And although she is adamant that she plays a very small role in the business’ success over the years, many Rome residents see Fergerson as the face of Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers.
This year marks a milestone anniversary for the store itself, but it also marks 50 years since Fergerson has been with FG&K.
She began working for the business in 1973 as simply extra help at Christmastime. With Joe Gittings as her mentor, she ban her gemological education and in 1979 became a Registered Jeweler with the American Gem Society.
In 1981, she became the first female Certified Gemologist in Georgia and three years later in 1984 became the first female Certified Gemologist Appraiser in the state. She’s currently one of only six who hold that title in the state.
In 1987 Fergerson became the first female president of the Southeastern Guild of the American Gem Society but it wasn’t until 1996 that she would become co-owner of Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers and lead the company alongside her operating partner, Alice Herring.
Under her leadership, the team at Ford, Gittings & Kane is comprised on an educated staff that includes an additional Certified Gemologist Appraiser, a Certified Gemologist, a Registered Jeweler and Certified Sales Associate.
Fergerson also lead the team to come up with their signature annual fundraiser, “Kickback to the Community” which is an auction, giving back thousands of dollars to local nonprofits since its inception in 2008.
“It will always be about Mr. Gittings,” Fergerson said. “Every opportunity I’ve been given is because of him. I still, in my mind, give him the credit.”
Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers Smith said Fergerson is invaluable to downtown Rome and to the community in general.
“Jan doesn’t simply work at FGK,” she said. “Jan volunteers, she helps, she is a part of the community, she gets to know people, she genuinely wants to help her customers, she cares, she commits, she knows helpful information, she knows the history of our community and that type of person is priceless.”
Always one to deflect praise, Fergerson is adamant that it the success of the business is the result of teamwork.
“The only way I can do it is to know I have a team with me,” she said. “If I got up every morning and thought I need to go do what those three men did, there’s no way I could even come into work. That’s not how I see myself. But knowing a whole team beside me, the sky’s the limit.”
She is proud of the fact that three members of her team are actively studying Gemology.
When asked what she thinks the founders of the company would think if they could see how far Ford, Gittings & Kane has come today, Fergerson said she hopes they would be proud.
“Mr. Kane did not have any children. I never actually worked with him,” she said. “So I can’t speak for him. Bill Ford had a son who worked here and he does still stay in touch. He came in the store and looked around and said ‘my father would never believe this.’ So I think Mr. Ford would have been amazed.
“Joe Gittings was my mentor,” she added. “He encouraged me to study gemology. He’d always say ‘Stick with me, kid.’ Even in his 80s he was renovating these buildings to give us the best opportunity for growing and being the best we could be when he could have just be thinking about his own retirement. I’m confident that he is constantly watching out for us. He would always say ‘great job, kid., he’s our biggest supporter and our biggest angel.”
The future looks bright for Ford, Gittings & Kane. They have completely renovated the repair department with a new bathroom, new flooring and a buffing machine.
This year also marks company milestones for Jimmy Madden (25 years) and Jerome Thomas (15 years).
“We’re following in the footsteps of trying to improve working conditions and customer service,” Fergerson said. “We’re working on the future of this company. My goal is that in the years to come, Ford, Gittings & Kane will be celebrating another 50 years.”
“None of us would be here without those three men,” she added.