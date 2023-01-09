Mayor Sundai Stevenson was unanimously chosen by the Rome City Commission to serve a second term Monday and Commissioner Mark Cochran was chosen to serve a second term as mayor pro tem.
Stevenson has lived in Rome for over two decades with her husband, Rick Stevenson, and has been active in the community for most of that time, serving on a number of community boards. She is a graduate of the Leadership Rome program and has helped coordinate the Rome Floyd Chamber High School Leadership Rome Program.
Stevenson was nominated by Commissioner Bill Collins, seconded by Commissioner Elania Beeman. There were no other nominations for mayor or for mayor pro tem.
The board also unanimously voted to keep City Manager Sammy Rich in his role for 2023.
During the past year, the commission has had a number of successes but has also had to make some tough choices.
♦ The board approved a 9% water rate hike in late February. There will be an additional 9% increase this year and in the next two years. After that, there will be a 3% annual increase for a period of six years, ending in 2031.
The rate hike is to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system to filter harmful perfluorinated chemicals from the Oostanaula River. Rome’s water and sewer systems are funded by their customers, not general tax dollars, which means that initial cost alongside another $3.07 million annually in operating costs fall to taxpayers.
♦ What started as contentious sales tax distribution negotiations with Floyd County ended the year with a deal that left all parties smiling.
Throughout the months-long negotiations, Stevenson kept a positive stance. She stated time and time again that the city and county would come to a mutually beneficial agreement.
The tax revenue sharing agreement saw more of the funds directed toward the city, but the big news item was the swap of several pieces of property downtown as part of the deal. The city will get the Forum River Center and the county will get the Rome-Floyd County Law Enforcement Center. The Rome Police Department will move to, at this point, an undecided location.
♦ Stevenson was instrumental in working with Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to bring $5.1 million from a congressional appropriation to redevelop the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property.
Those funds will be significant in transforming the former state hospital site into a industrial park to attract new business, or expand existing businesses.
This $5.1 million accompanies a $500,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for assessment purposes. These funds will be used to remediate the site and for future demolition and development.
Also noteworthy in 2022, both of Rome’s public safety chiefs were named chiefs of the year by their respective ♦ organizations.
Rome Police Department Chief Denise Downer-McKinney was awarded Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police in July. Rome-Floyd County Fire Department Chief Troy Brock was named Georgia Fire Chief of the Year in February.