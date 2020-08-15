Floyd County Commissioner Allison Watters and Chair Scotty Hancock will be a part of a special forum on Tuesday hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Rome chapter to educate the community about the Stepping Up Initiative.
Stepping Up is a nationally recognized program dedicated to bettering counties that have large populations of people suffering from mental illness. It was created in 2015 by the National Association of Counties in partnership with the Council of State Governments Justice Center and the American Psychiatric Association.
“They realized that counties and governments were spending a lot of money to house and in some form or fashion treat people with mental illness at the jails,” Watters said. “And the jail is not the best place for treatment for mental illness or substance abuse.”
They set the initiative up with four ideas in mind:
- To reduce the number of people with mental illnesses that are booked in the jail.
- To increase connections between these people and access to treatment.
- To reduce the length of time spent in jail.
- To reduce recidivism, or reduce the amount of times a person is released then booked back into jail for minor, nonviolent crimes.
In 2018, county commissioners adopted a resolution to start the program in Floyd County and in 2019, a task force was formed with Watters, Hancock, NAMI president Bonnie Moore, Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Sapp, sheriff-elect Dave Roberson and several others.
They were meeting regularly before the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the meetings. Watters said they plan to meet again in the near future.
At the forum, Chatham County Commissioner Helen Stone will be talking to commissioners and the senior policy analyst for the CSG Justice Center, Mark Stovell, about the Diversion Center they opened in Savannah.
Hancock described the center as an alternate place for people with mental illness to go to when they’re arrested. If taken there, they will be screened to find out if they suffer from any kind of mental illness, and if they do, they receive treatment and are housed until they can get back on their feet.
Watters and Hancock had planned to visit the center in the spring, but the pandemic prevented them from doing so. Hancock said he’s looking forward to going into the forum with an open mind and listening to Stone and Stovell talk about ways to help.
The forum will be livestreamed on the NAMI Rome Facebook page starting Tuesday at 7 p.m.