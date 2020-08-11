The Georgia Supreme Court announced Tuesday that the statewide judicial emergency, which began on Marcy 14, has been extended until September 10.
Chief Justice Harold D. Melton extended the order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to halt indictments, jury trials as well as grand jury proceedings.
“Recognizing again that most in-court proceedings compel the attendance of various individuals rather than allowing them to decide how best to protect their own health, and further recognizing that the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Georgia, it is hereby determined that the Order should be extended again,” the order released Tuesday stated.
The justice admitted the prohibition cannot last too much longer because of the massive backlog of cases accumulating.
"Accordingly, the COVID-19 Task Force is focusing on how grand jury and jury trial proceedings could safely be conducted even where levels of COVID-19 are high, including the possibility of conducting grand jury proceedings and jury selection remotely," the order stated.
Courts have continued to perform functions deemed essential by the order, such as hearings concerning a jailed person's bond.
As part of that many deadlines imposed by the court in civil and criminal matters have been suspended or extended. Some of those were reimposed in July in order to allow some cases to move forward, a release by the high court stated.
The order also encouraged the use of technology to conduct proceedings. For instance, many hearings involving a person at the jail have been over a video conference.
“All courts should continue to use and increase the use of technology to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings, unless required by law to be in person or unless it is not practicable for technical or other reasons for persons participating in the proceeding to participate remotely.”