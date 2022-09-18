A state senate study committee tasked to review the needs of Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities will hold a public hearing in Rome on Wednesday.
It's an opportunity for families, caregivers and self-advocates to share their experiences with waiver services, waiting lists, direct support staff pay rates and other issues. This will be the first of two hearings the Senate Study Committee on People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities -- co-chaired by Sens. John Albers, R-Roswell, and Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta -- will hold outside the state capitol. The second will be in Tifton on Oct. 19.
Wednesday's session is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. No registration is required.
"This committee is open for public comment on accessing services for adults with developmental disabilities... We will also be having Java Joy onsite serving coffee," said Jacob Allmon, executive director of Floyd Training & Service Center Inc.
The nonprofit Java Joy employs adults with developmental disabilities through a fleet of mobile coffee carts.
Also planning to attend are personnel from DIGS, Inc., the Rome-based nonprofit focused on "Developing Independence, Growth and Security" for challenged adults.
"This is our chance to have our voices heard. Even if you don't want to speak, your presence will 'speak' a thousand words," said an email from the nonprofit urging supporters to attend.
"Let's let them know that our 'adults' want, need and deserve more. Especially in the areas of salaries for staff so quality staff can be hired and retained as well as access to waiver services," it continues. "Putting together our personal experiences will send a powerful messages to the people who have the power to make the changes."
The committee heard testimony in Atlanta in July and August. They'll be back at the capitol Nov. 16 to solidify recommendations they'll make to the Georgia General Assembly in January.
Under a 2008 settlement with the federal government, Georgia moved to community-based, instead of institutionalized, care. The New Option Waiver and Comprehensive Supports Waiver programs have been serving 13,077 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities each year -- but more than 7,000 are on the waiting lists.
Additionally, direct support personnel pay has not increased in seven years. At $10.50 per hour, many end up leaving the profession and replacements are scarce as the need grows.
Committee members already have several preliminary recommendations, including increased funding for both service providers and support staff. A certification process, first responder training and an education initiative -- "to inspire and attract people to the industry," Albers said -- also are on the list.
Other committee members include Sens. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge; Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone; and Donzella James, D-Atlanta. The Departments of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Community Health, and the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities also are represented.