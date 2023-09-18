gas091823

Gas prices have fallen in he past week with the average price in Floyd County at just over $3.30 a gallon, according to AAA. The above chart shows approximately where prices are: dark blue is the cheapest, light blue is up to $4.42, white is up to $3.37, pink is up to $3.44 and red is up to $3.76.

 AAA
