Social distancing takes on a whole new meaning when you're in spaces ranging from 600 to 5,000 acres.
Georgia State Parks are still open in the face of the COVID-19 health emergency.
The number of people at Fort Mountain State Park east of Chatsworth on Saturday looked to be close to the crowds they get in mid- to late-summer, according to Mike Gardner, assistant park manager.
But he said people seem to be using common sense when it comes to situations that might lead to large numbers of people in a small area.
"If they see an area that looks like it may be a little crowded, I think they're staying away," Gardner said.
David Norboge, manager at Sloppy Floyd State Park just south of Summerville, said he believes Saturday was the busiest day at the park since he's been manager for over a year.
Unlike U.S. Forest Service facilities, all of the campgrounds and cottages at Fort Mountain and Sloppy Floyd -- which are state parks -- are still available for reservations.
"Our marketing team is doing the best they can to let people know that we're still open and they can get out of the house," Gardner said. "We've got over 20 miles of trails that people can use."
Use of trails in Rome and Floyd County parks is one activity that is expressly permitted in the public health emergency declaration enacted by city and county officials last week. However, the resolution did shut down areas in the parks where people might gather socially in groups of 10 or more.
"I truly feel for parents and kids who have been cooped up," Norboge said. "With all the rain we've had and now this, it's been rough on folks. The lake was rimmed Saturday with people fishing."
He said it appeared that people were keeping adequate distance between each other but echoed Gardner's thoughts when he said it's pretty easy to practice social distancing over 600 acres. Sloppy Floyd is one of the smallest parks in the state park system.
Norboge said the campsites at Sloppy Floyd are spaced a good ways apart. For the typical family group, he said, being outdoors might be a welcome alternative to being in close contact with one another inside the house.
To find a park or make reservations, visit the website https://gastateparks.org/.
The U.S. Forest Service has closed down all of its designated recreation areas and trailheads for the time being -- although it's allowing some access to the trails.
"Keep in mind that trails (outside designated recreation areas) and roads may be open for use, please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing when you recreate in National Forests," a press release from the Forest Service office in Gainesville reads.