The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with MAKO Medical to provide free COVID-19 testing at locations around the state.
In Northwest Georgia, MAKO Medical is providing drive-up testing in Bartow County on Tuesdays and Thursdays and in Catoosa County on Mondays and Wednesdays.
There are no eligibility requirements, other than having a Georgia address, but preregistration is strongly recommended.
Register online at mako.exchange/splash/GaMakoTesting. The site also lists other locations around the state. For those without internet access, assistance with registration by telephone is available at 919-351-6256.
Allow at least 30 minutes from time of arrival for the testing process. In the case of inclement weather there could be delays.
Mako Medical will provide test results within two to three days. People can opt for notification via text message during the registration process. Alternately, instructions will be provided at the testing site to access results through their portal, LuminateHealth.com.
The Bartow County testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday at LakePoint Sports Complex, 261 Stars Way in Emerson.
In Catoosa County, the schedule is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
While the test is free, Mako Medical will be billing either an insurer or the federal Health Resources & Services Administration program. During registration, people will be asked for their insurance identification and policy number or to choose “uninsured.”
PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.