With President Donald Trump picking Rome as one of his final campaign stops of the 2020 election season, local Democrats met Sunday to offer a response.
The meeting was originally planned as an in-person rally in front of Rome City Hall but security concerns prompted the event to be moved into a virtual format.
"It's one of the unfortunate situations we face due to Donald Trump's failed leadership," said Wendy Davis, a Rome city commissioner and member of the Democratic National Committee.
"We had reason to believe there might be people looking for trouble today. Out of an abundance of caution, we're going to deescalate,"
In cooperation with the Democratic Party of Georgia, local and state party officials virtually hosted locals who shared personal stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them.
Roman Terrell Shaw called each of America's COVID-19 cases an "individual human tragedy," partially blaming Donald Trump for the extent of the outbreak.
"If (the president) had provided the leadership that any of our great presidents would have provided in a situations like this, those numbers would have been much, much lower," Shaw said.
Shaw said he thinks a Biden/Harris administration can work to defeat the virus. Former vice president Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president and Sen. Kamala Harris is his chosen vp candidate.
"They're going try to get us all together to defeat this thing," Shaw said. "I'm so glad that we in Georgia are in a position to make Joe Biden the president of the united states."
Another Roman, Jessie Reed, told how her family has been affected both physically and economically by the pandemic.
"We keep waiting for some kind of relief or leadership, but it never comes," said Reed, whose entire immediate family -- she, her husband and her child -- contracted COVID-19. She said her husband is still not healthy enough to work full time.
"Every time I hear (the president) downplay the virus, or mention the 99% survival rate, it feels like a slap in the face," Reed said. "President Trump has absolutely failed us in every way."
Ben Amis, a vice chair in the Floyd County Democratic Party, said Trump's rally at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport Sunday night brought concern about the further spread of COVID-19.
"I'm certainly concerned," Amis said. "Our local healthcare workers have been working overtime and our schools have been doing their best."
Davis echoed Amis' concerns, and said she thinks the president's campaign will be surprised by the amount of support Biden will receive in Georgia.
"We've all been touched by (the pandemic)," Davis said. "He can come here, where he thinks he can run the table on is, but he's going to find out that a lot of everyday Georgians want better."
Democratic Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman wrapped up the the list of scheduled speakers. He addressed the party's concerns over what he called the Trump administration's "relentless assault" on the Affordable Care Act.
"Stop your attacks on the Affordable Care Act and the protections of the 1.4 million Georgians living with preexisting conditions," Blackman said, adding "We know that Donald Trump won't listen. We've seen it time and time again. He has failed to deliver the relief to millions of struggling Americans. We can't just argue that something doesn't work without putting a plan in place. Everything is on the line in this election."
Floyd Democrats will hold sign waving events at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Broad Street to wrap up the campaign season, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
"We're here, we're loud, we're proud," said Davis.
Election day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polling places open across Floyd County. For more information, Floyd County voters can visit the Board of Elections office website at romefloyd.com/departments/board-of-elections or by calling 706-291-5167.