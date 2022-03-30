A $1.1 billion state income tax cut bill passed by the House in early March is expected to go before the Senate on Friday -- in a significantly altered form.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, presented a substitute version he said is fairer to low- and moderate-income taxpayers. The finance committee he chairs approved the changed House Bill 1437 on Tuesday.
"Even if the people at the tip aren't getting the full benefits right away, everybody's getting something," Hufstetler said. "And, at the end, everybody's getting the full benefit."
The bill also caps film tax credits at $900 million a year and makes them no longer transferrable. Currently, production companies that don't pay taxes in Georgia can sell their credits to other entities.
Hufstetler said the film industry accounts for less than 1% of the state's economy "but we've been spending about 12% of our revenue" to bolster it.
"We're paying about 30% of their costs. Any business in Georgia could thrive if we do that," he said.
The move is one of several included to offset or protect against the loss of state revenue as the personal income tax breaks come into play.
Under the substitute HB 1437, instead of dropping the 5.75% state income tax rate to a flat 5.25% across the board, the substitute bill calls for a rate of 4.99%.
It would be phased in over a period of eight years, starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with the first $20,000 for married couples filing jointly or $13,000 for single taxpayers. Income above that would be taxed at 5.70% but each year the threshold would rise.
It's projected to cut taxes by $200 million the first year and by more each succeeding year.
"Dr. (Jeffrey) Dorfman, the state economist, thinks that by the second or third year over half of Georgians would pay only the 4.99% rate," Hufstetler said. "But everyone would get more income each year that is taxed at 4.99%."
The measure includes a nonrefundable Earned Income Tax Credit equal to 10% of the federal credit, along with increased exemptions for married couples filing jointly, heads of households and single taxpayers. The version that passed the House had slightly higher exemptions but also eliminated most standard deductions.
The bill had been slated for a full Senate vote on Wednesday but was bumped to Friday's calendar. Hufstetler acknowledged that the changes have sparked pushback from some quarters.
"This will be in conference (committee) before it's over," he said.
Conference committees are where appointed representatives from the House and Senate meet to hammer out differences in a bill. Many of them will be taking place around the capitol building Monday, which is the last day of the 2022 General Assembly session.
Floor sessions of both the Senate and House are streamed live online at www.legis.ga.gov.