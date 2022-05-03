Floyd County Republican Women invited state House District 13 candidates Luke Martin and Katie Dempsey, as well as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to speak to their group on Tuesday, their last luncheon before the May primary election.
The event drew an overflow crowd of people who wanted to listen to the candidates, with the Coosa Country Club bringing in extra seats. The women’s group chair, Mary Underwood, estimated around 74 people were in attendance.
Martin, who is challenging incumbent Dempsey in the GOP primary, said he’s running for the state house to make a difference for his children. The two will also be going up against Brad Barnes on May 24.
“It’s important to know what’s going on, not only nationally, but also what’s going on locally,” Martin said.
He touched on the recent news that the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would end protections of abortion rights in the United States.
“This was leaked leading up to midterm elections to fire up the liberal base and to try and persuade, and put public pressure on, these justices to try and not do the right thing, which would be to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Martin said.
Martin said he is the only candidate in the 13th District race to be endorsed by Georgia Right to Life. He also discussed election laws in Georgia and said he believes ballot dropboxes should be banned entirely.
“We can’t compromise on conservative principles with conservatives ... We need to start with election integrity and eliminate dropboxes and eliminate no-excuse absentee ballots and get rid of Dominion” Martin said, referring to the company that makes the electronic voting machines.
He further criticized the recent change to the Floyd County Elections Board, which went from a nonpartisan three-member board to a five-member board with representatives from political parties. The Georgia House and Senate approved the requested change last November.
“We need either nonpartisan members or people who can be fair and accountable to the people in a safe, effective, fair way,” Martin said.
During Dempsey’s time to speak, she focused on all of the work she’s done in the House during the last 16 years.
“It’s easy to run for something, easy to talk about what you’re going to do. But the way that works is you have to have relationships with people (in the General Assembly.) And I’ve got those years of relationships,” Dempsey said.
She discussed the past year’s work, describing it as the “most conservative, strong successful session that Georgia has seen in a very long time,” specifically touching on the income tax cut that was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp last week.
“We’re putting money back in your pockets ... During this day and age where gas and groceries cost so much and inflation is out of control, that matters,” Dempsey said.
After talking about the various committees she has worked on, including her position on the Appropriations Committee which targets the state budget, she spoke about some of her previous votes that relate to issues Martin raised.
“While we didn’t ban drop boxes, we reduced them ... We’ve done all we can to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat and that’s what really matters with it,” Dempsey said.
She said the elections board makeup is balanced between the Republicans and the Democrats, with a nonpartisan chair, but they are keeping them “under a microscope” to make sure the election goes smoothly.
She also talked about how she voted “yes” on the Georgia fetal heartbeat bill that was introduced in 2019, but was ultimately ruled unconstitutional in July 2020.
When Greene spoke to the group, toward the beginning of the meeting, she opened with her first year in Congress and what she did, despite not being on any committees. This included advocating for recorded votes on the House floor, instead of voice votes.
She went on to talk about how she’s fighting “the radical evil left” and listed some of the issues she’s fighting against, including transgender issues, abortion laws and immigration.
“Abortion is the one thing the left will fight for over anything else ... The left is trying to intimidate these brave Supreme Court justices from doing the right thing,” Greene said, talking about the potential Roe v. Wade overturn.
On immigration, Greene said she believes most immigrants coming over the border are linked to drug and human trafficking.
“Joe Biden, the president of the United States, is the greatest business partner to the cartels they have ever had,” Greene said.
The congresswoman spoke for almost 30 minutes and was given a standing ovation from the room at the end.