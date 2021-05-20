Floyd County officials are working on the first steps and preliminary plans for a new Georgia Department of Driver Services building on Martha Berry Highway.
The $1.2 million capital fund allocation for the project is in the state budget Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on last week, which goes into effect July 1.
"We've been working on this for the better part of five years," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
McCord went on to say that the district's state legislators, Reps. Katie Dempsey, Mitchell Scoggins, Eddie Lumsden and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler worked hard to push the project through and that he's thankful Kemp finally approved it.
The current DDS building in Rome is located behind the Georgia State Patrol offices and is less than 1,500 square feet. Storage is a big issue for the facility, McCord said, and often times people have to wait outside under awnings to be served.
The project is registered as a Georgia State Financial Investment Commission project and they must spend 80% of the funds within 36 months.
"These are all state funds, so we have to follow state guidelines," McCord said.
Right now, the county is looking at building a 4,100 square foot facility with three counters and two workers serving at each one. There will be increased storage space available for the employees. The county is looking at using the Blue Ridge DDS as the model, since they receive a similar amount of traffic, according to McCord.
These plans might change as they work with GSFIC over the next year, he said.
The facility will be built on the same property as the current building, but services will continue throughout construction.
As they move forward in the next few months, McCord will be meeting with the county's engineering and projects staff to get them in touch with the state about the next steps.
The state is expecting to begin the sale of construction bonds sometime in July.