As the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise, the state Board of Public Health is set for a virtual meeting Tuesday, with board members set to hear an update from Commissioner Kathleen Toomey and others on the state’s progress in combating the seemingly never-ending pandemic.
R. Chris Rustin, president-elect of the Georgia Public Health Association, is, according to the meeting’s agenda, set to provide a series of COVID operational updates, among other agenda items.
According to Monday’s COVID totals provided by the state Department of Public Health, more than 1.1 million Georgians have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. A total of 20,705 Georgians have died, and there have been more than 76,000 hospitalizations.