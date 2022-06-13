The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is planning to roll out a virtual database that will easily connect people outside of the metro Atlanta area with Veterans Affairs and other local organizations.
Veterans Service is a VA-accredited nonprofit organization that helps veterans and their family members fill out complicated VA documents.
"I always make the disclaimer, we're not the VA," Commissioner Patricia Ross said. "We're your state advocates to the VA. So we're not a part of that inside group. We're an outside group that's helping you to work more closely with they VA and advocate on your behalf."
This summer, the organization will be introducing a live resource database that will eliminate the challenges of traditional directories.
The database will be hosted on the website Unite Georgia, and community based partners will create a live page of provided resources, Ross said. This allows veterans to search for and directly apply to local resources without the risk of it being out of date. If an application is rejected at one organization, the applicant will quickly be referred to another organization that can help.
Veterans Service recently tested the program and it reduced the amount of time it took to get connected to resources from 14 days to one day. While busier areas will get access to the website later this summer, Ross said the program will connect all of Georgia to its service within three years.
Because the VA is a complex organization, Veterans Service provides VA experts to help veterans complete difficult paperwork and connect to services, Ross stated. Their staff offers virtual and remote options for those without transportation or internet. That's also helpful for Georgians in rural areas who may not have good bandwidth, she added.
Later this summer, Veterans Service will also be opening a transitional support unit that will facilitate veterans' return to civilian life.
While the VA has programs to help people assimilate back into their community, Ross said, they're time-bound and "40 days is not enough time to get someone back into their home."
"Our program will take these folks as long as necessary and their bring their families in to help together to get that veteran back to where they need to then go back home or go back to their community and live the best life that they can live," she said. "That's an exciting thing, because no other state has done that."