A new sign was unveiled Thursday at the home of the Rome Braves: AdventHealth Stadium.

The name change of the county-owned stadium on Veterans Memorial Highway comes just in time for Opening Day on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

AdventHealth Redmond hospital has partnered with the team since the stadium was built in 2003, Vice President and General Manager David Cross said.

Its new parent company wanted to reflect those ties, and they’ve been in talks since last fall about the sponsorship.

“Our goal at AdventHealth Redmond is to connect with our community ... And to find a partner like the Braves, who have the same objective to be integral in their community, that’s when awesome things happen,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the AdventHealth Southeast Region.

With Rome’s large population of healthcare providers, Floyd County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said, it’s important that AdventHealth is taking the time to build relationships within the community.

“We’re really excited about this,” Cross said. “This is going to be a great community partnership. ... What better forces to come together, to take the community into the future.”

Aside from the Braves’ stars of tomorrow, the stadium plays host to several high school and college baseball games throughout the year.

In 2021, the Southern Athletic Association held their conference baseball tournament in Rome, and the GHSA also annually hosts several state championship games with the Rome Braves.

