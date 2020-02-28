A group of investors closed on the purchase of the old STAR House property on North Fifth Avenue Friday after beating out three other offers, Davies Shelters Executive Director Devon Smyth confirmed only an hour before the papers were being signed.
“We don’t know who they are or what they’re going to do with the property, but it was a good offer,” Smyth said. “We’re glad it’s going to have a new life there.”
Smyth said their offer of about $250,000 for the 7,500-square-foot, three-story former alcohol rehabilitation center was the best and final offer Smyth and LivingProof Executive Director Claudia Hamilton received by the end of January.
The two women plan on using the proceeds to open two substance misuse recovery facilities — one for women and one for men — in Lindale.
Smyth said they didn’t have to do any updates or repairs to the flesh-colored brick building at 212 North Fifth Avenue that is more than 60 years old.
After 48 years of honoring the legacy of Rome’s Judge Richard Lee “Dicky” Starnes Jr., Dicky Starnes Board Chairman John Burnes approached Smyth about taking over the struggling temporary shelter toward the end of last year after the facility lost its United Way funding that represented more than half of its budget.
At the time, Burnes did not realize they would end up selling it to finance the creation of another facility elsewhere. He said in early January he wished them the best in their endeavors.
Burnes had estimated the worth of the property at that time to be about $400,000.
Hamilton said then she will always be grateful to the substance treatment trail blazers like Starnes and STAR House Executive Director Wayne Smithson.
“Recovery and sheltering services are always evolving,” Hamilton said. “They can always be more creative and more inclusive. But they put down the recovery roots in Rome in the 1970s and that’s awesome.”
The city’s plans to revitalize and recreate the River District area across the Oostanaula River played a big part in the decision to sell the property, Smyth said.
“In light of the redevelopment effort for the River District and the corridor there, we’ve always sought to be good neighbors and we understand that having that kind of housing in that corridor is not being as good neighbor as we could be,” Smyth explained. “We decided that the most responsible thing to do is sell the property and reinvest that money in Floyd County.”