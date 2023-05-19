A Cedartown man charged in connection with injuring his cousin while shooting a shotgun following an online argument was found not guilty by a Polk County jury last week.
Corey Deaton faced felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from the events of May 25, 2020. Deaton was arrested at his home by Polk County Police after a shooting incident involving his cousin, Dylan Goddard.
After three days of testimony from 10 witnesses, the 12-member jury deliberated less than an hour before returning not guilty verdicts on all three felony charges.
According to Deaton’s attorney’s, the verdicts were received by Polk County Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, and showed that the jury agreed that Deaton had the right to stand his ground at his home and defend himself, thus concluding the almost three-year prosecution.
Deaton was represented by attorneys Rick Lundy and Chuck Morris of Parker and Lundy Law Firm.
A release from Parker and Lundy explains the events on May 25, 2020 that were examined in court.
In multiple statements to police, Deaton said Goddard used Facebook Messenger to send him a string of personal insults and threats that evening. After such threats continued for approximately 15 minutes, Goddard drove across town to Deaton’s home, arriving shortly after 8 p.m.
Deaton observed that Goddard sped up his driveway and stopped in the middle of his front yard. Goddard then exited his vehicle, yelling and advancing toward Deaton with his right hand hidden behind his back in a violent and threatening manner.
Deaton fired three warning shots — bird shot from his shotgun — to repel Goddard’s advance. After the third shot, which resulted in ricochet wounds to Goddard’s lower leg and abdomen, Goddard returned to his vehicle and left Deaton’s home.
Officers responded to a call of a person with gunshot wounds in his car near the area of Piedmont Highway and Shiloh Road west of Cedartown where they found Goddard in his vehicle. He later told police that it all began as an argument on Facebook Messenger and admitted that he drove over to Deaton’s home to confront him.
Goddard, who had been released from the hospital earlier in the day prior to the incident, denied Deaton’s description of the events. At trial however, Deaton’s attorneys revealed that the initial search of Goddard’s vehicle established that Goddard had a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun located just under the front passenger seat, as well as a number of loose bullets strewn across the front seat area and a box of .45 caliber bullets.
A Hydrocodone pill bottle and loose pills were also found in the front passenger seat, along with several stimulant-laden energy drinks.
“From his first statement to police almost three years ago, through the conclusion of his trial, Mr. Deaton staunchly defended the allegations against him by asserting his right to self-defense under Georgia’s Stand Your Ground law,” the release from Parker and Lundy stated.
Prior to the May 25, 2020 incident, Deaton was aware that Goddard — who formerly worked as a jailer at the Harris County, Texas sheriff’s office — had been both fired and prosecuted in Texas for body-slamming and injuring a shackled inmate.
At trial, after Goddard attempted to minimize the Texas charges, jurors were shown video from a television news report in which the Harris County District Attorney’s office announced the charges against him and described Goddard’s assault in detail.
“Mr. Deaton’s prior knowledge of Goddard’s violent history allowed the jury to consider evidence of Goddard’s prior violent acts, and whether such knowledge informed Mr. Deaton’s decision to use force in self-defense,” the release stated.