Heading into the last week of early voting, the stakes are high in Floyd County.
All of the local elections will be decided in the May 24 primary. There are no Democrats running in November for the Floyd County Commission and state House and Senate seats.
The Rome City and Floyd County schools' bid to extend the 1-cent education local option sales tax through March 31, 2029 -- for a projected $130 million in revenue -- also will be decided.
Polls are open through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office in the health department building at 18 E. 12th St. or Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd., behind Garden Lakes Elementary School.
To check your status and see sample ballots, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website. The deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot, under the elections overhaul bill passed by the Georgia General Assembly last year.
As of Friday, just 3.8% of the county's registered voters had cast ballots and another 360 absentee ballots were still out.
Elections for statewide office will be contested in November -- and so will Northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat.
Republicans seeking to unseat incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene in the primary are Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Eric Cunningham and Seth Synstelien.
Democrats vying for their party’s nomination are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
The newly drawn district covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County. As of Friday, 4.7% of its registered voters had cast ballots and about 3,000 absentee ballots were still out.
With national name recognition and $500,000 in personal loans still outstanding, Greene had the most to work with going into the final weeks of her campaign -- $3 million in the bank.
But her prolific fundraising slowed over this year, according to her latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. She reported $858,430 in contributions and $893,462 in expenses through May 4.
Political newcomer Strahan, a healthcare CEO, is Greene's closest financial competitor in the Republican primary. She reported raising $69,171 and spending $67,025 during that same period, leaving her with $159,695 cash on hand.
Strahan also is being supported by the Value in Electing Women PAC, which reported spending $199,200 to promote her candidacy.