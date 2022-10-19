Two youngsters enjoy the brand new playground for preschoolers at St. Mary’s Catholic School. It is named in honor of Jake Sargent, a little boy who attended St. Mary’s but died just before his 7th birthday.
Members of the Sargent family cut the ribbon on a new playground just for preschoolers at St. Mary’s Catholic School. It’s name is “Jake’s Place” in honor of their family member Jake Sargent who was a student at the school and died while just a boy.
Two youngsters enjoy the brand new playground for preschoolers at St. Mary’s Catholic School. It is named in honor of Jake Sargent, a little boy who attended St. Mary’s but died just before his 7th birthday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School
Members of the Sargent family cut the ribbon on a new playground just for preschoolers at St. Mary’s Catholic School. It’s name is “Jake’s Place” in honor of their family member Jake Sargent who was a student at the school and died while just a boy.
St. Mary’s Catholic School
“Jake’s Place” is named for this little boy, Jake Sargent, who was a student at St. Mary’s in the 1960s but died just before his 7th birthday.
For children, there’s no better part of the school day than recess. And the best part of recess involves a great playground. On Tuesday, preschoolers at St. Mary’s Catholic School were welcomed back from fall break with a brand-new playground, just their size.
The playground has a very special significance and it begins with a little boy named Jake Sargent, who was a first grade student at Saint Mary’s in the 1960s.
Jake was one of nine children who all attended St. Mary’s, where their parents were very involved in all areas of the school. Like all little boys, Jake loved school, but his favorite part of the day was getting to run and play outside at recess.
Then one day, the unthinkable happened. Jake got sick, and the diagnosis was leukemia. On a beautiful summer day in June, just two months before his 7th birthday, Jake died.
But he was never forgotten by the Sargent family; in fact, several members of the family carry on his name today. And there are new members of Jake’s family who are current students at St. Mary’s — little ones who would be Jake’s great-nephews and great-niece.
Just as in the 1960s, their parents are as involved and invested in the school as their great-grandparents were. This new generation of Sargents saw a need at Saint Mary’s. There was a great play area for the older students, but it was all too big for the preschoolers to safely enjoy.
St. Mary’s needed a new, safe playground for the youngest students — one that would be just their size, and one on which Jake would have loved to play.
With the support of all the original Sargent siblings and the next generation who are current St. Mary’s parents, “Jake’s Place” became a reality. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by cake and, of course, a group of very excited preschool children, laughing and playing on the very same spot Jake used to play all those years ago.