Today is the first day of spring, and that means Lavender Hardware & Garden on Martha Berry Highway is heading into their busiest season.
"Our nursery is definitely our most popular feature," says owner Spencer Brewer. "We've got trucks loaded with berry bushes, fruit trees and everything else coming every day."
Brewer said when they opened Lavender Mountain 23 years ago, they'd never dreamed they would have to deal with a drought, a massive financial crisis and then a global pandemic.
"There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears that went into this business," Brewer said. "But we've been very fortunate that we've had so much community involvement; it's really helped us over the rough patches."
He said he used to drive by the location where the store now stands, thinking, "This would be a great place for a hardware store."
And that's how they started Lavender Mountain Hardware, Feed & Seed & Gifts. They added the garden center later on.
They also source a lot of products from Georgia, like Jittery Joe's Coffee from Athens, and a large collection of unique gifts.
"Our gift selection has always been extremely popular," Brewer said. "We've got a fantastic gift buyer, and it's really amazing how good she is at getting unique things for our customers."
Knowing what his customers need is something that Brewer believes really keeps people coming back.
"Sure, we've made some mistakes with the things we've carried in the store," he said. "But we've gotten very good at correcting mistakes quickly, because we really know what works locally."
What works locally is also a common theme when it comes to how he competes with the big box stores, and even Amazon.
"It's really our local knowledge of what works here, our local expertise, and our attention to detail that keeps people coming back," Spencer said.