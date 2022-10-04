Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring officials met Tuesday to discuss the status of local option sales tax discussions as well as upcoming plans for the special purpose, local option sales tax expected to go up for a vote in 2023.
LOST discussions led the way.
“Let’s get this finalized,” County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said.
The LOST discussion covered the sales-tax distribution agreement among the county and two cities that must be re-approved every 10 years.
The sometimes contentious negotiations led to a deal that will include the transfer of several properties between Rome and Floyd County.
Rome will receive the Forum River Center, the Town Green and the Third Avenue Parking Deck. The county will receive the Law Enforcement Center and the Fifth Avenue Parking Deck.
Attorneys for both sides are still in the process of dividing up the workload. There are many different document sets being maintained, such as property titles, municipal bonds and others.
Lawyers for the city and county will be meeting Wednesday morning to review their status. Once those meetings are held, city and county officials say they will have a much better idea of how long the process will continue.
One of the issues that the city is working through is where the Rome Police Department’s temporary headquarters will be located. They are currently in the joint Law Enforcement Center downtown, but they will have to be temporarily relocated when the county takes possession before a permanent home is determined.
Officials agreed to a special called Joint Services Committee meeting on Nov. 1 in the Sam King Room at Rome’s City Hall at 8:30 a.m., to review the LOST status. Officials also have tentatively scheduled a joint meeting of the full commissions for Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Fire Education Room at the Emergency Operations Center on East 12th Street should discussions proceed smoothly and a vote is needed.
Officials also discussed the timing of the 2023 SPLOST, which is expected to go before voters next November. The county began accepting online applications for projects to be included in the SPLOST beginning on Sept. 13. Applications received by Nov. 30 will be vetted by staff for feasibility; applications submitted after that are not guaranteed to be vetted.
Officials will select representatives to the SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee in March. There will be five county officials, including the chairman, four from the city and one from Cave Spring. Committee members will begin meeting in April to review proposed projects, and will begin formal meetings in May.