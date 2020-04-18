Although the seats are empty and the season is on hold, Brooks construction workers have been hard at work expanding the team store at State Mutual Stadium.
The construction project is Phase I of the State Mutual Stadium renovation, which is being funded by 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
According to Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, the team store expansion, which also includes the fan assist area and promotional storage, is already 45% done.
Since the original schedule for construction was planned around game times, construction is actually ahead of schedule, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If there is a silver lining to this, they have been able to stay steady and work when they could,” McCord said.
Right now, the crews are finishing up replacing all of the stadium lighting with LED lights.
The county and construction workers are also waiting on new heating and air conditioning units to install.
Less than 3 miles down the road, Carroll Daniel Construction crews have been working with Floyd County Prison inmate crews on the Floyd County Jail 2017 SPLOST project.
This project includes renovating the medical wing and building out a new mental health wing. Construction crews came in mid-March to begin the hard demolition of the project.
Jail Administrator Bob Sapp said that crews are currently working on setting up a temporary medical wing for the jail and begin the full demolition.
However, if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed at the jail, construction would cease.
According to McCord, county officials should see how the pandemic affected the March SPLOST collection next week.
“Collections are on a 60-day lag ... so we’ll know something about March next week,” he said.
The county manager said that he has been discussing how SPLOST might be affected with assistant county manager Gary Burkhalter and finance director Susie Gass.
“There’s clearly going to be an impact. March, I don’t know how much because there was a lot of panic buying in March,” McCord said.
McCord said there definitely will be a decrease in the next few months, but is unsure how severe the decrease would be.