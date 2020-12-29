The first phase of a decade long effort to deal with the ever expanding need for medical and mental health beds at the jail is complete.
The jail has been a de facto facility to house people with mental health issues since the closing of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in 2011.
Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said his staff was not prepared for the large influx of mentally ill inmates at the jail in the years after the regional mental health hospital closed after a round of state budget cuts.
"We receive very little training in the jail school about how to deal with the mentally ill," Burkhalter said.
Now with Phase I, the addition of 17 beds for inmates in need of medical treatment, complete, Sheriff-elect Dave Roberson and county leaders can focus attention on Phase II, another 45 bed unit which will be devoted primarily to inmates with mental health issues.
"We've got to find a better way to take care of mental health issues in our community, to keep them from coming up here," said Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock. "I just hope that in the future we can find a better way to treat our people (with mental health issues)."
Since the closure of the regional hospital, Floyd County voters have approved two special purpose, local option sales tax proposals to fund the jail renovations.
Maj. Bob Sapp, who oversaw construction of Phase I, said demolition of another section -- what was formerly known as side five of the Floyd County Jail -- is already underway.
"We have to shore everything up as we go. It's a massive, very complex job," Sapp said.
The medical section that opened Tuesday afternoon is like a mini emergency room and includes a designated dental treatment area.
"It's nothing for us to get a gunshot wound from the hospital. It's nothing for us to have a stabbing victim and we have the most incredible medical team," Sapp said. "This has been a dream of ours for 10 years."
Roberson recalled the days when he started with the sheriff's office 25 years ago, when the jail had one dedicated medical exam room and one cell devoted to inmates with mental health issues.
The new sheriff, who will take over on Jan. 1, sent out special thanks to members of the citizens SPLOST advisory committees and voters of Floyd County for recognizing the expansion need.
Phase I was completed for approximately $3.9 million. The county got $2.2 million from the 2013 SPLOST and $5.2 million from the 2017 SPLOST for the renovations at the jail.
Sapp speculated that the second phase of the project will probably exceed revenues earmarked for the work by as much as $100,000, based on current projections.
"We're working hard to manage the money; the escalation (of costs) has been been incredible from 2013 to now," Sapp said. He said Phase II should be complete by mid-summer.
Carroll Daniel Construction, which completed the first phase of the project, is also the general contractor for the second phase.
Correct Health is the medical provider at the jail with 24 full time employees, eight to 10 on scene at any given time of the day.