The pristine white Rome-Floyd Fire Department training tower won't stay that way for long.
The multi-level training tower will be used to train firefighters in a variety of situations about the chaos of responding to a fully-involved building.
Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock thanked a number of city and county agencies who all worked together to make the training tower construction a success.
The partnership of Rome and Floyd County to make this kind of project happen is a model for other areas in the state, Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said.
"This is a beautiful building Troy, I can't believe you're going to set it on fire," Bagby said.
The project was funded by the 2013 and 2017 special purpose local option sales tax packages.
"This is one of the best testimonies of why you need to pass a SPLOST package," Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel said during the ribbon cutting.
From adjustable spaces to trap doors and roof and attic spaces, the building caters to a variety of scenarios that will test a training firefighter's skills.
"We have a tripod if we need to lower a person into a confined space," Training Capt. Kevin Ware said pointing to a trap door in the third level. "We can set a dummy in an area and tell them they need to get the dummy out."
They'll be able to use the movable steel walls and doors like a massive erector set to make each rescue or fire situation different.
"Firefighters think they've got it figured out, we can mix it up," Ware said. "Many of the fires will be hay fires, which will release a lot of smoke."
The new building is also only several yards away from the old burn tower, which could lead to further creativity from the training chiefs.
The burn tower is one of few remaining SPLOST projects from the 2013 SPLOST still active.
One project in the city remains, the stabilization and rehabilitation of Unity Point Park at the confluence of the Etowah and Oostanaula. That had $1.8 million earmarked for the project, including improvements to the South Broad bridge, which are done.
In the county, two projects remain but are getting close to fruition. The firing range on Black's Bluff road is approximately 90% complete. It was a part of a $900,000 upgrade to county public safety facilities. The other project -- the airport runway upgrade -- was divided into three phases in an effort to get more competitive bids.
Grading for the 1,000-foot extension is approximately 75% complete. The second phase will include the Instrument Landing System and electronics package, followed by the actual base and paving.