The SPLOST committee will take a look at structural repairs for the Rome's city Clocktower and new water lines for Cave Spring as well as other potential special purpose, local option sales tax proposals that may go before in November will continue.
This is the third consecutive Thursday that the 2023 SPLOST recommendation committee has met to review presentations before it decides which projects will be brought to voters and at what budget level.
The committee is comprised of six delegates from Floyd County, four from the City of Rome and one from the City of Cave Spring, and is chaired by local attorney Bob Berry.
There have been 15 presentation made to-date, with nine more scheduled for tomorrow night. Additional presentations have also been scheduled for May 25 and June 8.
Tomorrow night's scheduled proposals are:
Security upgrades for Floyd County Prison.
A boardwalk from Jackson Hill to Ridge Ferry Park, crossing underneath Riverside Parkway.
Public works & public safety equipment for Floyd County.
Walker Mountain Landfill and road improvements, including a new truck scale to ease congestion.
Potential relocation of Floyd County Public Works.
Improvements to Three Mile Road.
A water line extension in southeast Floyd County.
Mango Road improvements.
Possible plans for the re-development of the old O'Neill Manufacturing site near Celanese, which is currently an EPA brown site.
Previously, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord stated that the budget would be between $85 - $90 million dollars over five years, although that number could change slightly on May's SPLOST collections are from the 2017 SPLOST.
McCord also stressed that these are projections on what officials believe the sales tax will bring in for the five-year period if the 2023 SPLOST is approved, based upon the collections of the previous five years.
Last Thursday, the committee reviewed the following proposals:
A proposal to repair Rome's Historic Clocktower.
A turning lane on Park Avenue at Dragon Drive in front of Pepperell High School.
A center for hard to recycle materials, including electronics, paint and other items that are hard to dispose of.
Widening, resurfacing and striping of .65 miles of Eden Valley Road.
County parks improvements, including:
Splash pads and new lighting for Etowah Park.
Artificial turn on two athletic fields at Garden Lakes Park.
Splash pads at Lock & Dam, North Floyd and Shag Williams Parks.
Robots to help sort recycling at the recycling center.
Improvements on Huffaker Road.
Cave Spring water main improvements.
City of Rome Public Works paving, gutter, sidewalk and curb request.
The committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the at the Rome-Floyd Fire Education Center on East 12th Street.