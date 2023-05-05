The 2023 special purpose local option sales tax committee met Thursday night to review projects which have been submitted to be part of the 2023 SPLOST package and will be voted on in November.
The event was cordial, as committee member sought to determine what applicants' needs versus wants were, and also trying to figure out how financially accurate their requests actually were.
Additionally, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the final budget should be between $85 - $90 million over five years, although he believed that number could change slightly depending on what May's SPLOST collections are.
"It's always better to be conservative on this budget," McCord said. "After all, you can't build half a building."
Before the projects were reviewed, Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker gave a brief video slide show presentation on the history of SPLOST, including showing what Shorter Avenue looked like before it was widened using SPLOST funds.
The first project on Thursday night's agenda was improvements to the Floyd County Jail, which is asking for $3.3 million. The jail was opened in 1982, and a large expansion was opened in 1998.
However, according to Capt. Nathan Blanton, jails are actually depreciated quicker than other facilities because they are in use 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, which makes the jail between 75 and 100 years old in terms of usage.
"We're like a small city," Blanton said, "except all of the occupants of this city are trying to damage or destroy everything all the time."
They're asking to replace approximately 1,000 existing lights within the jail, bringing them up to current code providing enough light throughout the cells and common areas.
They are also asking to replace 350 porcelain toilets, which can be smashed and the shards used as weapons.
"It was never a good idea to have porcelain in a penal setting," Blanton said. "So we need to replace them with stainless steel."
Next was a request by the City of Rome Water & Sewer Department, asking for $10 million for city-wide water and sewer upgrades. However, projects in the Chulio Hills subdivisoin, as well as Chulio Road and the Enterprise Corner and the Evans property on 411 were discussed in more detail.
"Our budget is completely funded by water fees," Rome City Water & Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett said. "So all we currently do is maintenance on existing service."
Hackett explained that, when making the decision to expand water and sewer service, the city typically looks for a ten year return-on-investment in fees.
In order to attract major businesses to some of the larger locations on Highway 411 like the Enterprise Corner project, Hackett said, it's typically necessary to demonstrate to potential private industry partners the willingness to invest in the infrastructure needed.
"We've already invested in right-of-way property purchases along that corridor, "McCord said.
The Floyd County Police Department is asking for a total of $2.27 million for a new FCPD training center and secure vehicle parking facility which will be built next to the recently announced police plaza to be built on the site of the former Glenwood School at 75 Glenwood School Road.
The training facility will have 2,000 square feet of classrooms and a 3,600 square foot indoor firearm training facility consisting of eight 25-yard lanes.
"We need the space because we're growing." Floyd County Police Capt. Ron Hunton said. "Just like Rome and Floyd County are growing.
The parking facility will be for searching and processing vehicles seized as part of ongoing investigations and must be held securely for legal and chain-of-custody reasons. It will also have a vehicle lift.
"We also host a lot of law enforcement training, but we're currently limited by our current space," Hunton said. "And these visitors stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants."
The City of Cave Spring is asking for $300,000 to repair the roof over the gym and auditorium at the former Cave Spring Elementary School, which was closed by Floyd County School in 2021 and purchased by the City of Cave Spring in 2022.
"We have almost 1,700 voters who consider themselves part of Cave Spring," Cave Spring City Council Joyce Mink reminded the committee. "And we're asking for a roof on our former elementary school."
Mink added that their elementary school was recently closed by the Floyd County Board of Education, and they've not forgotten it.
"We had a school in Cave Spring for almost 100 years," Mink said. "And now our kids have to be bussed far away."
Cave Spring officials are hoping to rent parts of the former school for various community related businesses.
Finally, Floyd County Public Works is asking for $7.75 million for paving approximately 75 miles of roads in Floyd County. Per the application, Floyd County possesses 740 miles of roadways and tries to re-pave at least 35 miles per year.
However, the cost of asphalt has almost tripled in recent years, as it's a petroleum product and tied to the cost of crude oil.
The presentation detailed that the county measures its road health in something called paving cycles. A paving cycle is how often an average road is re-paved, which currently sits at about 36 years.
"So when we're out in the field, working on a road and someone reminds us that this road has not been paved in 20 years," Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said. "Well, we just say they've only got 16 years left."
However, McCord was quick to point out that it really has to do with how much heavy traffic a road carries that determines how often a road needs to be re-surfaced.
The county also asked for $700,000 to replace the roof at the Law Enforcement Center and Judicial Centers, both of which are reaching the end of their useful lives, and are increasingly in need of repair.
The committee will meet next Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Rome Floyd Fire Education Room at the Rome Floyd Emergency Management Center at 409 East 12th Street and continue to review proposals.