The Rome City Commission and Floyd County Commissions wrapped up appointments to the SPLOST committee this week as the deadline for project submissions approaches on Friday.
The SPLOST Citizens Committee — which is comprised of six members from Floyd County, four from the Rome and one from Cave Spring — will decide which proposals will make it onto the ballot in November.
The 11 member committee, chaired by attorney Bob Berry, is comprised six appointees from the county, four from the city and one from Cave Spring.
Cave Spring has already nominated its one appointee, Nick McLemore.
On Monday night, the city commission appointed its four members of the committee. Three of those submissions came through a unanimous vote from the city's Committee on Committees -- Jake Hager, Monica Sheppard and Sam Burrell Jr.
The fourth prospective appointee, David Clonts, was recommended by the Committee on Committees and presented before the board. At that time Commissioner Bill Collins then recommended former city commissioner Wendy Davis.
Commissioners took a vote and came to a 4-4 tie. Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson cast the tie-break vote to appoint Davis to the role. At this point the city has not yet appointed an alternate.
The Floyd County Commission appointed its 6 members, and one alternate, at the meeting on Tuesday.
The commission appointed Brad Doyle, Cleve Jackson, Corey Townsend, Keara Leonard, Mike Burnes, Evie McNiece and alternate LaDonna Collins.
The appointments come in the final days for residents SPLOST proposals to go before voters in November. The deadline to submit proposals is Friday. Applications are available online at FloydCountyGa.gov/2023splostapp.