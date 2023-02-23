Will Rome and Floyd County split the parks and recreation department? The answer remains unclear.
Despite the question posed by Floyd County Commission Chair Allison Watters to attendees from both the city and county governments at a joint recreation meeting this week, there was no definitive answer.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich suggested that the matter be brought to the Joint Services Committee, to which Watters agreed.
Watters suggested that she and Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson, along with Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, get together to discuss the matter. Time is pressing because the city and county will be negotiating service delivery agreements in October.
The next Joint Services Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4.
There are 32 different service delivery agreements between Rome and Floyd County, covering everything from parks and recreation and policing to water service and animal control.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department also presented its 2022 Annual Report to the combined Rome City and Floyd County commissions during the meeting.
“It was a weird year,” said Todd Wofford, the parks and recreation department executive director, “but a good year.”
As people started to come out of their homes, post-covid, the utilization of community facilities has been a mixed bag, Wofford said. Some programs, such as youth basketball, have seen near-record participation, while other facilities — like the North Side Swim Center — have been under-utilized compared to pre-covid numbers.
“People were definitely slow coming back to the pool,” Wofford said. “However, it was also affected by a significant lack of lifeguards.”
Discussions soon migrated to what sort of improvements or new facilities city and county residents were hoping to see in the future.
One recurring theme was a place for teens.
“What we’d like to see is what we can do for teens to give them something to do, safely, at night,” Rome City Commissioner Bill Collins said.
Commissioners discussed, among other things, a water park or splash pad, or some sort of private facility akin to a Dave and Busters to provide a safe, entertaining place for teens.
“We’re starting to see good kids get in trouble. And that should bother all of us,” parks board member Charles Smith said.
Officials posed a question as to whether or not it would be possible to somehow revitalize the privately-owned Mount Berry Mall, making it more attractive to teens, as it has security and is open late.
“We’ve actually done some online surveys with teenagers,” McCord said. “And their No. 1 request was fixing the mall.”
McCord says he is in communication with the mall owners, and they believe they will be undertaking renovations to minimize the size of the mall, which will, hopefully, make it more economically viable.
Another attendee pointed out that the Boys & Girls Club of Rome has a teen center on East Main Street that is open until 6:30 p.m. on school days, “and it’s usually empty.”