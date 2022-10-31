The Adairsville Middle School and Adairsville High School zone on Old U.S. 41 will soon have cameras enforcing the speed limit.
According to a news release from the Bartow County School System and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the system was recently installed and will go live on Wednesday.
A traffic speed study in this area showed that there were an excessive number of speed zone infractions during posted school hours that put students, faculty, and others at risk.
The cameras will be operational during posted school hours – between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. -- and will not be active during times when students are not in school, such as holidays and summer breaks. The first 30 days of speed detection will be a warning only phase and no fines will be issued.
School zone speed limits for this area are posted at 25 mph when the yellow lights are flashing, and 35 mph when the lights are not flashing.
Violators will receive a citation in the mail and the penalties for speed violations will be $75 for the first offense and $125 for any subsequent offenses. Each violation will also require payment of a $25 processing fee in addition to the fine.
Floyd County started a 30 day warning period last week for speed enforcement cameras on Martha Berry Highway in the Armuchee Primary school zone.
When enforcement begins, citations will be issued from one hour before school, throughout the school day, to one hour after school lets out.
Motorists will only be cited if they exceed the speed limit by 11 mph. The speed limit is 45 mph when the lights are flashing during that one hour before and after school. It goes to 55 mph when the lights are not flashing during the actual school day, and when school is not in session.
The first citation in the Armuchee Primary School zone will be $75 and all subsequent violations are $125. Violations are civil infractions with no points or insurance increase. The funds collected will be used for public safety programs.
The Rome City school system has been using RedSpeed cameras since August of 2021 along Veterans Memorial Highway at the Rome Middle and Rome High school campus. Cameras are now also in use at the front entrances of Cedartown High School and Cedartown Middle School as well at Mission Road Elementary School in Bartow County.