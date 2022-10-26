The warning period has begun for the new speed enforcement camera in the school zone at Armuchee Primary School on Martha Berry Highway.
This will be the first speed enforcement camera installed for a Floyd County school. Armuchee Primary was chosen over Armuchee High since there’s a traffic light in place already at the high school.
The warning period will last for 30 days and the one camera can cover both northbound and southbound lanes.
When enforcement begins, citations will only be issued from one hour before school, throughout the school day, to one hour after school lets out. Motorists will only be cited if they exceed the speed limit by 11 mph. The speed limit is 45 mph when the lights are flashing during that one hour before and after school. It goes to 55 mph when the lights are not flashing during the actual school day, and when school is not in session.
The first citation will be $75 and all subsequent violations are $125. Violations are civil infractions with no points or insurance increase. The funds collected will be used for public safety programs.
The goal is to reduce speed and increase safety. Reducing speed by just 5 miles per hour doubles a child’s chances of survival if struck by a vehicle, police said.
“Cameras are an unbiased observer,” said Sgt. Chris Fincher with the Floyd County Police Department. “Highway 27 North is one of the most-traveled roads in the county where we see the most crashes.”
Fincher added that they could post an officer in the school zone to write tickets, but with the traffic, an officer having to turn around on a vehicle could be dangerous.
A traffic study in the area last year recorded 648 speeding violations in just one day, and all were going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit.
There were five violations that day of between 75 and 80 miles per hour, 34 between 70 and 75 mph, and 274 between 65 and 70 mph. Some of the violations were during times when the speed limit was 45 miles per hour.
The Rome City school system has been using RedSpeed cameras since August of 2021 along Veterans Memorial Highway at the Rome Middle and Rome High school campus. During the first 20 days of enforcement, nearly 700 tickets were issued.
More and more Georgia cities and counties are using speed cameras in school zones. Cameras are now also in use at the front entrances of Cedartown High School and Cedartown Middle School as well at Mission Road Elementary School in Bartow County.