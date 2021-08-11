Over 280 warnings from speed cameras placed in the school zone for Rome High School and Rome Middle schools as of Wednesday morning.
The cameras placed on Veterans Memorial Highway were activated on August 5, alongside signs alerting drivers to the presence of the cameras.
Those warnings go to the owner of the cars and the cameras only capture the license plates — not the drivers’ images.
While the automated system is operated under a contract with RedSpeed USA, a Rome Police Department officer reviews and approves each violation before a ticket is issued.
No tickets have been issued yet but starting on Sept. 7 the system will generate $75 tickets for the owners of vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the limit. On a second offense the owner will be fined $125.
The option to place the cameras in school zones to catch speeding drivers is allowed by Georgia House Bill 978, which was passed into law during the 2018 legislative session.
The Rome City School board approved the measure in 2019 and the City of Rome approved it in March 2020.
During the 2020 meeting with the city, Capt. Chris Dehart said drivers are often clocked at 60 mph in front of Rome High, where the limit is set at 45 mph during school hours.
Speeds in the 70s and 80s aren’t uncommon, he told commissioners.
Of the revenue generated from the speed cameras, 35% goes to RedSpeed which installed and monitors the devices. The other 65% goes to the Rome Police Department and doesn't go into the city's general fund, Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.
The cameras will only issue tickets for an hour before school begins and an hour after school ends.