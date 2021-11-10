Several government agencies are reminding veterans of special services available to them.
Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson is encouraging local veterans of all military branches to have their DD-214 discharge recorded at the courthouse.
"If there comes a time you need a certified copy, then we will be able to provide one for you and it will not be necessary to send to another county or state to obtain your record," Penson said. "This is a free service to all our veterans that my office is delighted to offer. You paid it forward for all of us. Thank you.”
Veterans living in Floyd County may bring their DD-214 to the clerk's office in the Judicial Center, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 101, and they will record it.
The Georgia Department of Driver Services also has special licensing and testing services dedicated to veterans and active military personnel.
“For the men and women who have served the United States through military service, DDS welcomes the opportunity to honor you,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
The services include:
* Free licenses and IDs for veterans and active National Guardsmen.
* Specially designed patriotic driver’s licenses and ID cards for veterans (standard fees apply).
* Honorary licenses and IDs for the spouse of a decreased veteran or the spouse of a disabled veteran who does not drive.
* Troops to Trucks Program – accelerates the licensing process for military personnel to obtain a commercial driver’s license.
* Special testing exemptions for troops and their dependents who have an approved military motorcycle safety program.
* Special testing exemptions for troops who have held a commercial vehicle license during service.
* Courtesy renewals by mail for active duty troops and their dependents stationed out of state.
The DDS also accepts certificates for military supervised Risk-Reduction Programs.
Visit DDS.Georgia.gov for complete driver education, testing and licensing information, including the opportunity to submit your paperwork before arriving to save time.