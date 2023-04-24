The three-person investigative panel asked to look into allegations of ethics violations against Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran could hold a hearing to determine the merits of that complaint as early as Wednesday.
On Monday, two speakers addressed the City Commission during its meeting concerning a complaint filed against Cochran, stating it was an attempt to stop commissioners from speaking out.
Businessman Lee Bagley said he's felt that Cochran was under fire for giving his opinion and added that comments made by the commissioner stemmed from frustrating delays in projects coming before the commission.
Bagley also said he disagreed with taxpayer dollars being spent to investigate a complaint filed regarding Cochran's comments during the Jan. 23 commission meeting.
The city enlisted attorney David Archer of Archer and Lovell P.C. to begin an independent investigation into the matter which cost the city $17,577.37, a point which Bagley took issue.
"I also had a hard time understanding how we can use taxpayer money on a witch hunt," Bagley said. "We want you be able to speak your mind. Period. But spend my tax dollars to go after someone....if you can't pull the money out of your pockets, you should not spend my money that way."
Also speaking was Realtor Tom Sipp, likewise in Cochran's defense as well as supporting the rights of city commissioners to give their opinions.
"Commissioner Cochran is somebody I know and is committed and dedicated as all of you are," said Sipp, who works with Cochran at Hardy Realty. "I would like to know that all of you can voice your opinions and ask your questions.
The city continues with process of empaneling an investigative committee to make a decision concerning an ethics complaint filed against Cochran. The gist of that complaint centers around allegations of abrasiveness toward staff members and questions whether or not Cochran had a conflict of interest or financial interest in projects which came before the commission.
At this point, the members of the committee have been chosen for the first hearing -- the mayors of Bremen, Adairsville and Summerville. The first hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to move forward with a full hearing.
That initial hearing could take place as early as this week and three dates have been posed to the committee, City Clerk Joe Smith said -- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The question is whether or not that hearing is open to the public.
If the committee decides the merits of the complaint warrant a full hearing, then a date will be scheduled for that hearing. If they decide the complaint is meritless, then it is dismissed.
"We're depending on you as our commissioners to work through it," Sipp said.