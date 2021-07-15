Georgia lawmakers should use caution as they work out uses for the billions of dollars being allocated from federal pandemic assistance, the president of Georgia Public Policy Foundation said.
The pandemic aid, on top of increased state tax revenues, could entice leaders to infuse large amounts of money into new programs, Kyle Wingfield said. However, those new programs will be the result of one-time dollars coming into the state.
"I would really urge caution to our state leaders, and I hear caution in their voices," Wingfield said. "We are one of the handful of states that have a Triple A bond rating and we really need to maintain that."
State revenues for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, are up more than $3 billion -- not only over the prior year but 2019, a prepandemic year.
"Almost every major category of tax revenue is up by double digits: individual income taxes, corporate income taxes, sales taxes," Wingfield said.
The only categories that were a little softer were motor fuel taxes and hotel and motel taxes, which fundamentally go hand in hand.
Georgia hauled in $3.2 billion more in taxes during the last fiscal year – a period dominated by the worldwide pandemic – than it brought in during fiscal 2020. Net tax receipts of $26.9 billion during fiscal 2021 along with $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief leaves the state sitting on a large surplus,
Wingfield told Rome Rotary Club on Thursday the new Census numbers indicate that Georgia has added the equivalent of the population of Montana or Delaware over the past 10 years.
Looking at growth trends, the question is what will be the impact of growth relative to public policy in four key areas: education, healthcare, tax reform and housing affordability.
In the private sector, he said, we can expect a measure of price inflation at the consumer level for a while.
"We have a finely tuned supply chain globally that has been shut down at different times and in different places and we're working that out," Wingfield said. "My gut tells me it's with us for a few years."
Companies that had been reticent to allow employees to telecommute prior to the pandemic have realized its viability. That, he said, may have an impact on commercial real estate going forward as companies realize they don't necessarily have to be located where their employees are.
"I don't think we're finished seeing even the start of what the new normal looks like yet," Wingfield said.