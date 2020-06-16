CALHOUN — Several of the protesters in front of the Gordon County courthouse live-streamed an impassioned speech from a local business leader as he challenged them to take the attention they’ve garnered over the last few weeks and turn it into action.
“I’m never going to tell you to stop what you’re doing. This passion right here, this passion is what you need to invoke change,” said Adrian Lyles, president of Lyles Wealth Management. “This passion that you have right now, don’t let anybody steal it from you. Stand out here with your signs and say what you want to say, but know what you want to say, because this is how we’re going to make a change: together. We are only going to do this together.”
Lyles spoke for more than 20 minutes at the Sunday event — about his own experiences and those of his family and how he fought his way to success. His great-grandfather was born a slave on a plantation, but now his family owns the land where that plantation stood. Still, he said, there aren’t always equal opportunities for every person because of issues of race and class.
“How do we get that? How do we get that for those people who have been disenfranchised? How do we get that same level of opportunity for those people who do not know what lays before them? We got to dispel the myths, we have to write off those things that we have been told and come together and scream as loud as we can from the mountaintops that we are one people,” said Lyles.
He went on to say that he’s received the same mistreatment as other people of color, that he’s been harassed and called racial slurs, that he’s watched as people crossed the street or clutched their purses tighter as he walked by. He said the ongoing protests around the country and the world have helped bring that sort of thing to the forefront.
“Now we are aware. You people have done a phenomenal job of making people aware of the issues. Now we have to talk about solutions,” said Lyles. “The solutions will be unity.”
He went on to challenge the protesters to maintain their message but to also take action to improve their community.
In that same line of thought, Sean Whorton, one of the protest organizers in Calhoun, passed around a signup sheet on Sunday to collect the names and social media details of those assembled.
Whorton said the goal is to organize a community round table-type of event with local officials, leaders and elected representatives, so that the issues the protests center on can be discussed publicly with those in a position to affect change. He also wants to make sure those raising their voices are registered to vote, and that they reach out to their own social circles to promote voting.
“We’re trying to move, we’re trying to get people to jump on board. If you truly believe all lives matter, then help support the people who don’t believe their lives matter,” Whorton said.
He shared that he’s personally heard from several prominent leaders in the community that are proud of the protest efforts and would like to join the movement, but they worry about potential repercussions from their employers or on their businesses.
Whorton said that one coach told him he was proud to see several of the players he’s coached taking part in the protests. The coach said he’d be there too, but he worries how school officials would react or whether his participation would affect sponsorships for his team.
Another well known community leader told him something similar. Whorton said the person told him that they’re frustrated that they still has to worry about the community’s reaction to something that shouldn’t be controversial, such as standing up for equal rights.
He hopes that those who are afraid to join the protest effort will be willing to sit down with members of the community and talk about the issues in Calhoun and Gordon County.
“Is this racism or placism?” he asked. “Is that why you’re not here? I just want to learn what’s on their minds.”
The protests are not politically motivated, he said, and wanting equality for all people shouldn’t be considered a political topic. He also said he appreciates those who honk their vehicle horn and hold up a fist as they drive by, but he invites them to stop and join the effort.
“Now we’re not just talking about it, we’re taking action,” he said.