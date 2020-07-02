Law enforcement personnel in Rome and Floyd County will be sharing pizzas delivered by the Harry Pierce family over the next five weekdays as a thank you for their service to the community.
It was about eight years ago when Terri Pierce read a book called “The Sparkle Box.” The Christmas story of a family’s random acts of kindness had a life-changing impact, persuading her of the importance of giving back to the community.
Each year since 2013, Pierce, her husband, Harry Pierce, and daughter Sara Jo Pierce have led an effort to do something special for others. After watching what has been happening in the news over the last month, the Pierce family knew they wanted to dedicate this year to law enforcement personnel.
On Thursday, that took the form of delivering pizza to four agencies. The deliveries will continue into next week until all shifts have had an opportunity to chow down.
Personnel at the Floyd County Prison, the 911 center, the county police and sheriff’s office got deliveries Thursday. Rome police will be added to the schedule next week.
“There are bad people in every profession, but sometimes they’re not bad people, they’re made to look bad,” Terri said.
Her brother is Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, who started out as a deputy 35 years ago.
“I’ve seen him, over his career, leave every day and not know whether he’s going to come back or not,” she said.
Harry Pierce said he made contact with Tyson Dube and Jeremy Duke at Mellow Mushroom about providing the pizzas and they were eager to join the project.
“Just saying ‘thank you’ means a lot to these people,” Harry said.
It does.
“This is huge for us,” said prison Warden Mike Long. “The corrections officers are often overlooked.”
Deputy Warden Frankie Cronan said he’s been in the corrections department for 28 years and is thrilled to have the staff at the prison included.
“Oftentimes what we do here doesn’t get in the limelight,” Cronan said.
Police Maj. Carl Lively accepted a hot pepperoni pizza from Sara Jo Pierce.
“It’s important for people in our profession to know that they are still appreciated,” he told her.
Sara Jo said she can’t imagine police units in Rome and Floyd County being cut. Many of the national protests have sought the defunding of police.
Count ’em up and it’s going to be more than 150 pizzas delivered by the time the project has been completed. Close to 400 law enforcement officers and support staff will have been fed.