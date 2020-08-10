Southeastern Mills is growing again.
The Development Authority of Floyd County agreed to sell another 10-plus acres in the Floyd County Industrial Park to the fourth-generation Rome company Monday.
The property sits just to the south of a new 120,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center that opened last year.
When SEM bought 15 acre-acre site off Superior Drive in the industrial park in 2018, it reserved first rights of refusal for the adjacent 28 acres.
Authority Chairman Ryan Earnest said the company will pay $17,000 an acre for the additional property and hopes to close on the deal by mid-September.
Since 2018, SEM has launched a major national marketing campaign on behalf of several of its brands which has increased the need for warehouse and distribution space.
"We're growing and we just want to have the flexibility to expand current operations or other operations on the site," said Fran Smith, vice president for supply chain at SEM. "We don't have any firm plans at this point, other than exercising our rights under the original contract."
At this point, Smith does not expect the company to come back to seek any of the additional 18 acres they have under option through September 21.
It is unclear how large of a facility could be built on the additional ten acres.
"It really depends on what kind of development we decide to do," Smith said. "Manufacturing plants tend to need more outside requirements, tanks and things like that, which could make the square footage small but fairly substantial would be the answer."
Southeastern Mills has been in a growth mode for several years most recently acquiring Utah-based JMH Premium -- which makes flavor bases, gravies, marinades and sauces, dressings and dips, and other products primarily for industrial customers. In 2015, it added the Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce to its product line-up.