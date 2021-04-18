Motorists heading south on Interstate 75 through Bartow County should expect delays Monday.
The southbound right lane and shoulder is slated to be closed for about a mile between Ga. 140 and Cassville White Road north of Cartersville from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing the pavement. The work schedule, as always, is dependent on the weather -- but it's not expected to be rained out.
The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies Monday, with a high near 73 degrees. The whole week is expected to be bright and sunny, hitting a high of 75 on Tuesday afternoon and a low of 36 on Wednesday night.