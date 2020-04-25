Efforts to enhance the housing stock for low-to-moderate income Rome and Floyd County residents are moving forward with plans for tax credit housing development on several sites in Rome.
Both the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and South Rome Redevelopment Corporation/Laurel Street Housing are expected to submit applications to the Department of Community Affairs this summer.
The South Rome Rome/Laurel Street project includes approximately 100 new units to be constructed on a large tract on Pollock Street where the old Curtis Packing plant was demolished several years ago.
The South Rome Redevelopment Corporation has partnered with the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter to develop the South Meadows Farm on a portion of that property. The garden would not be impacted by the housing development.
SRRC Executive Director Charles Looney said details of the housing proposal are still being finalized. Laurel Street and the SRRC have submitted a proposal to the Rome Floyd Planning Commission to rezone the 15.6-acre property from High Density Traditional Residential to Multi-Family Residential. That request will be heard at the May 7 Planning Commission meeting.
The preliminary site plan submitted by Laurel Street Residential, a mixed-income housing developer out of Charlotte, North Carolina, includes 20 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom homes and 20 three-bedroom units. The development would also include a community building where residents could gather for special events.
Laurel Street Residential previously partnered with SRRC for the development of scattered site housing in South Rome several years ago. That development included multi-story apartments on South Broad Street, the site of the old McCall Hospital, two large apartment buildings on Etowah Terrace, another unit on Cherokee Street and the Burrell Square townhouses off Nixon Avenue.
Looney said in addition to the apartments being planned for Pollock Street, Laurel Street hopes to be able to carve a new road to access an additional section of the 15.6 acres that could ultimately be used for single-family homes similar to the units that have been constructed on Wilson Avenue and Pollock Street, up closer to South Broad Street.
The housing authority, meanwhile, plans to submit a tax credit program of it's own for the demolition and rebuild of the John Graham Homes development in East Rome. That is also approximately 100-units, and a part of the NWGHA master plan for a large scale redevelopment of the East Rome community.
Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox said she felt there was a possibility that both of the projects could be approved by the Department of Community Affairs this fall.