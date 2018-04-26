South Rome celebrates completion of three-site housing development
Rome Heritage First Bank President Ryan Earnest, chairman of the South Rome Redevelopment Corporation, told a large crowd in South Rome Thursday that great projects begin with great partnerships.
The crowd huddled out of the rain under a tent at the new Burrell Square housing development to officially cut the ribbon marking the completion of Phase Two of a major housing redevelopment project in South Rome.
Lovejoy Baptist Church Pastor Carey Ingram said it was fitting that Burrell Square host the ribbon cutting since Sam Burrell — and educator and county commissioner — had been an inspiration to hundreds of children in Rome long before the new housing development was ever thought of.
Burrell was at one time the principal at the old Anna K. Davie school where 17 new duplex buildings now stand.
"You would be hard pressed to find another part of our city with more economic development activity in it," Earnest said. "And we're just getting started."
The completion of the Etowah Bend, McCall Place and Burrell Square residential complexes took five years from discussion to fruition, according to former South Rome Redevelopment Corp. Chairman Ralph Davis.
Etowah Bend includes 23 apartments in two buildings on Etowah Terrace. McCall Place also has 23-units in two buildings on South Broad Street and Cherokee Street while the Burrell Square includes 34-units in 17 buildings designed to look like single-family homes.
All but ten of the 84-units are occupied and seven of the remaining ten have leases pending.
"I think this shows a tremendous demand for housing, and for housing in South Rome," said Lee Cochran, senior vice president of Laurel Street Residential.
Laurel Street is the Charlotte N.C. company that partnered with the SRRC to develop the 84 homes. Patience and perseverance were the hallmarks to completing the project, according to Cochran. He explained that it took three different tax credit applications to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to finalize the financing portion of the project. Cochran issued special thanks to Redstone Equity Partners who were the major investors in the development.
Mayor Jamie Doss said the city now intends to make an effort to replicate the redevelopment model that has been put in place in South Rome in other areas of the city. However, City Manager Sammy Rich cautioned that — like the work in South Rome — it would be a very slow incremental process.