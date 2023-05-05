The South Rome Alliance began accepting grant applications for projects that create greater community health, wealth and cohesion in South Rome.
The SRA is a community development nonprofit working since 2002 to develop and support high-quality mixed-income housing, cradle to college educational opportunities, and community investments that attract and retain residents of all backgrounds in the district.
“This is the first time that the SRA has given the smaller grants directly to the community,” spokesman Bobby Jones said. “We’re really focused on whomever has a great idea for South Rome, and what kind of project can make an impact.”
The SRA had a meeting Monday night with South Rome community leaders where they announced the program and explained to the more than 30 attendees how the grants award criteria would be judged.
Grant funding decisions will be made by an independent review committee comprised of three representatives from SRA, two additional South Rome residents and two representatives from the Community Foundation for Greater Rome.
While they anticipate several grants will be made to projects in 2023, the number of grants and amount given is at the discretion of the review committee.
The SRA also announced that the South Meadows development on Pollock Street may be ready for tenants to move in as early as August.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the $22 million community was held in January of 2022 on the Pollock Street site where the old Curtis Packing plant once stood.
Once completed, the development will hold 80 living units. Rents are projected to eange from $250 a month for the cheapest one-bedroom apartment to over $1,000 a month for the most expensive three-bedroom.
This announcement of the grant program comes as the SRA looks to refocus following the South Meadows development.
The location on Pollock Street for the project had long been on the radar for redevelopment and the idea has been in the works for over a decade. Discussions regarding the plans for the old factory space have taken place for over 15 years.
“We’re trying to determine the next major project for the SRA,” Jones said. “So, while we have this internal discussion on what’s next, we can deploy some of this grant money to benefit the community.”
The SRA is currently without an executive director and doesn’t have immediate plans to hire one, although Jones said that’s something they would consider if the need was great.
“The South Rome Alliance has been vey successful over the last 20 years at bringing housing to South Rome,” Jones said. “Bu there’s not a lot of available real estate as the market has changed recently, so we’re looking inward right now for what’s next.”
The SRA has helped develop over 150 affordable rental units and a dozen affordable homes for sale, started and operated an award-winning early learning center, and attracted millions of dollars in public and private investment to a community which has experienced decades of disinvestment.