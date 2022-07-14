Construction is underway at South Meadows, a new development in South Rome aimed at challenging the local housing market by providing safe, low-cost homes.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the $22 million community was held by the South Rome Alliance in January on Pollock Street, where the old Curtis Packing plant once stood.
The property is being built into an 80-unit affordable housing complex, and South Rome Alliance Executive Director Jake Hager said he is proud the apartments will be safe and up to date.
With the increase of business and uptick in new residents, Hager said the housing crisis snuck up on Rome.
"Because Rome has been growing at a very slow rate for a number of years, very consistently, and all of a sudden it just blossomed into this place where a lot of people from Marietta and Atlanta want to move to," Hager said.
It's pushed Rome into needing more affordable housing units, he said, and he's hoping the additional units -- which can hold up to 200 occupants -- will counter the crisis.
"I know this development is going to satisfy a huge need for the Rome community at large," Hager said. "It has safer boarding housing, and it also, in a lot of other ways too, is going to create good healthy competition for other affordable places to rent."
He hopes the availability at South Meadows will deter developers from putting in low-quality affordable units and keep local residents from having to settle for subpar living conditions.
Hager stated the estimated completion date is projected to be in the fall of 2023.
"Rome is a great town," he said. "We're both proactive and reactive. But I would even say mostly proactive -- more so than a lot of other places, in that we see a need and we're going to fix it before it becomes really an issue."
The location had long been on the radar for redevelopment and the idea has been in the works for over a decade. Discussions regarding the plans for the old factory space have taken place since 2006.
The project has been a pubic-private partnership since its inception. Private investors like Greg Sumner, J.C. Abdou and Mark Sidwell paid to have the dilapidated packing plant demolished.
A push by the Alliance backed by the city, as well as developers and an urban investment initiative by financial giant Goldman Sachs, made it happen. Of the $22 million price tag, $17 million will be funded through tax credits, which have been purchased through the firm’s One Million Black Women initiative.
The buildings will be built by North Carolina-based Laurel Street — the firm that has brought housing developments like Burrell Square to the area.